10-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested For Lashun Rodgers’ Murder

The 10-year-old girl who is accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers has been arrested. According to The Washington Post, she is facing charges of second degree murder. She was arrested on June 6 and placed in a juvenile facility. The youngster is accused of shooting Lashun Rodgers twice while she was having a physical altercation with the girl’s mother Lakrisha Isaac.

“This shooting is an unimaginable tragedy that defies easy solutions,” Florida Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique H. Worrell said in a statement according to the Post. “Our office will proceed with care, and our primary focus will be on doing whatever we can to support Ms. Rodgers’s family, protect the public, and improve the health of this child going forward.”

Worrell is taking the girl’s age into account while determining her charges. She promised to “ensure she receives the interventions necessary to address her behavior, help her change and grow, and ensure the public’s safety going forward” when making her decision. The 10-year-old girl is also in custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Lakrisha Isaac, 31, is being charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent storage of a firearm and child neglect, according to Orange County Jail records.

According to police records, Isaac began arguing with Rodgers over a social media post at a Memorial Day weekend celebration on May 30. Once Isaac punched Rodgers, they began fighting. Isaac then allegedly handed her daughter her backpack. During the fight, the 10-year-old girl began looking through her mother’s backpack and pulled out a gun, the police affidavit states. Rodgers’ boyfriend told NBC that he intervened and pulled Rodgers away but she turned around and continued engaging in conflict. The girl is then accused of firing two shots that hit Rodgers in her head. After the shooting, the girl was allegedly heard saying “You shouldn’t have messed with my momma!” after someone pointed out that she shot Rodgers.

Police stated that Isaac took the weapon from her daughter and “showed no remorse or care for the injury sustained by Rodgers.” Rodgers’ boyfriend said, according to the police affidavit, that Isaac then took the gun and pointed it at him. He said he was looking into the barrel of the firearm” before he fled. Isaac and her daughter then reportedly walked back home.

During the altercation, the girl said she heard Rodgers threaten to “bring her family to jump” her mother. She said she also saw Rodgers hit her mother in the head with a rock, even though Isaac denied that happened.

“When [the 10-year-old] heard this, she said she became angry, due to having anger issues,” the police affidavit read. “She shot one time and saw Rodgers fall down. [The girl] knew she struck Rodgers in the head and stated she was aware Rodgers was deceased after the shooting.”