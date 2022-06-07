MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman in Fort Worth, Texas was arrested and charged on May 4, after she threw the ashes of her boyfriend’s late mother into Lake Worth.

Multiple reports state the incident actually occurred nearly two years ago, but the case resurfaced this week after a video showing a woman who many assumed was the suspect in action made its rounds across TikTok.

In the 11-second clip, a woman purported to be 40-year-old Augustine Gladney dumped her boyfriend’s mother’s ashes over the side of a bridge straight into the lake.

“He cheated so i threw his mom ashes in the river,” the video’s caption read.

The Fort Worth Police Department has not confirmed whether Gladney was actually the person who appeared in the video. Some people on social media have identified the woman as a comedian who used Gladney’s story as inspiration for a skit.

One user on Twitter wrote, “This skit is fake but there is a real woman who has done this, unfortunately.”

While another user commented:

“That’s the true story. video is a skit with a different woman. it’s disgusting either way but yeah.”

According to the Dallas Express, the suspect’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Ernest Smith, contacted officials on June 3, 2020, after he noticed his mother’s urn was missing. At the time, the couple was dating, but their relationship was rocky.

Smith said he overheard Gladney confess to tossing his late mother’s ashes into the lake during a phone conversation with his daughter. Hours later, Gladney then texted him personally admitting to the crime.

Police arrested and charged Gladney with the abuse of a corpse on May 4, 2022. Gladney faces up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of $4,000 if convicted.