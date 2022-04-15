MadameNoire Featured Video

A new sex education theatre show that’s scheduled to make its debut in Bath, UK next month, is garnering criticism for featuring “non-sexual nudity” and topics concerning queerness and pleasure in its production aimed at children as young as five.

The Family Sex Show, commissioned by the production company ThisEgg, is a performance centered on the painfully “AWKWARD subject of sex,” according to the production’s website. The show also explores mature topics regarding “boundaries, consent, pleasure, sex, gender, and relationships.” Parents are encouraged to bring their children to see the 60-minute performance with the hope of educating youngsters about the sexual development process and the importance of “celebrating difference, equality, and liberation.” The show was created in partnership with the School of Sexuality Education’s age-appropriate Relationships and Sex Education curriculum.

In one part of the performance, characters in the play strip down nude.

“For some people, that’s taking off all of their clothes and being completely naked. For other people, that means taking off bottoms but leaving underwear on, for others, it’s not taking anything off at all,” the producers note. “This moment lasts approximately 5 minutes.”

A number of parents in Bath have created a petition urging for The Family Sex Show to be scrapped from the city’s Theatre Royal schedule in May. The petition has already received 409 signatures, just 91 signatures short of its 500 target goal. Some parents are planning to organize a protest outside of the establishment if the program continues, the Daily Mail UK reported. Uproar against the theatre production initially sparked on Mumsnet, a popular social media platform for parents.

“I cannot imagine bringing a five-year-old child to a theatre where people will tell her/him about sex and show their naked bodies to her/him. Am I the crazy one?” wrote one user.

Another concerned parent commented:

“This is not sex education. It is not in line with the [national] curriculum…They have not worked with any major education charity on this show. If you think grown adults getting naked to talk about sexual pleasure to 5-year-olds is ‘education’ I suggest you think again!”