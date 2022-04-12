MadameNoire Featured Video

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic content about murder.

On April 8, 32-year-old Jeremy Arrington was finally sentenced to 375 years in prison for the horrific 2016 murders of two young children and a college student in Newark, New Jersey.

Judge Ronald Wigler slammed Arrington with three consecutive life sentences for the egregious stabbings of two sibling victims age 7 and 11. The hefty sentence also applied to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Syasia McBurroughs, a college student and family friend, who was visiting the Whitehurst family on the day of the incident back on Nov. 5, 2016, PEOPLE reported.

Arrington, “who had known the victims for years,” according to the outlet, broke into the Whitehurst’s Newark apartment with a firearm after he became “enraged” about a Facebook comment authorities said. One of the stabbing victims reportedly reposted an alert on Facebook about Arrington being wanted in connection to a previous shooting and sexual assault incident that occurred in October 2016. Arrington became so angry that he tied everyone in the home up and “proceeded to torture them by stabbing them with kitchen knives,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Judge Wigler called the crime scene a “house of horrors.”

When medical officials arrived, the two young children were rushed to a nearby hospital where they later died. McBurroughs was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other family members were stabbed during the vicious attack, the children’s 29-year old mother and their two 13-year-old twin siblings, but fortunately, they were able to survive the horrific incident.

Police said they were notified about the violence by “a young girl with autism, who was unrelated to the family and was just visiting.” The unidentified suspect managed to escape and “call for help from her phone in a closet.” Arrington was arrested just hours after the cold-blooded murders. Prosecutors said he barricaded himself at a nearby home until police broke in and detained him.

Arrington’s consecutive life sentences carry 75 years each for the murder of the three victims. Additionally, Judge Wigler served the New Jersey native 50-year sentences for the three victims he attempted to murder. Arrington was convicted in March, on multiple charges including three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, criminal restraint and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Following the ruling, Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab, the attorney who helped bring justice to the Whitehurst family said in a statement:

“This defendant is pure evil and clearly deserves all 375 years in New Jersey State Prison for the terrible crimes he committed on Nov. 5, 2016. “These families have waited over 5 years for this moment, and we are all so grateful for this sentence.”

