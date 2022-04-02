MadameNoire Featured Video

We have been watching Kanye West antagonize and harass Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson for weeks via social media and song. His actions recently led to him being pulled off of Instagram for 24 hours and also being removed from the list of performers for this year’s Grammy Awards. There are now reports that the Chi-town rep is getting some help.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” a source close to the Kardashian family told Page Six.

A rep from his team echoed these sentiments.

“At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children,” they also told Page Six.

West once received mental health services in the past but is now vocal about his refusal to go to therapy and take psychotropic medication. It’s been evident he hasn’t been receiving any help in the past few years due to his erratic and unhinged behavior. In the past two years alone, we’ve seen him urinate on his Grammy, say slavery was a choice and slam Harriett Tubman, unsuccessfully run for president, support Donald Trump, publicly embarrass Kardashian when he revealed she considered an abortion and that he would sleep with her sisters on “XTCY” and many other things. Since getting on Instagram in 2021, he has dedicated many of his posts to bashing Kardashian’s parenting skills, claiming he is being kept out of his children’s lives, threatening Pete Davidson and attacking anyone who has condemned his behavior. He was suspended from Instagram after he called Trevor Noah racial slurs when he commented on West’s harassment.

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said on The Daily Show.

In response, West wrote “All in together now… K*** baya my lord k*** baya K*** baya my lord K*** baya Oooo’ lord K*** baya,” under a screenshot of a google search of the South African comedian.

It’s not clear if he will go to a treatment facility, enrolling in therapy or just taking time to himself to clear his mind. As a therapist, I can tell that his actions are a result of a manic episode, where a person experiences grandiose thoughts, poor judgement, risky and impulsive behaviors and paranoia. As time goes on, his symptoms seem to worsen. The only way he can be stabilized is getting help from a psychiatrist and psychotherapist and adhering to a medication regimen. Clearly, trying to manage his symptoms on his own has been detrimental to him, his family and his career.