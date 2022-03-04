MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion understand they she wouldn’t be such a dominant force in hip-hop if it wasn’t for the female emcees who came before her. During an interviewan interview with CR Fashion Book, she gave her influences their roses.

“Women are killing the rap game, so there’s no debate about our staying power,” the “Lick” rapper said. “There’s still work to be done in terms of equality in hip hop, but it’s come a long way and we have to thank the queens that paved the way for my generation. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Trina, Gangsta Boo, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve and so many others.”

She also revealed that she is working on her sophomore effort and that she is being more vulnerable with her fans on this project.

“This album has been the most emotional to make,” she added. “I’m finally opening up about things I’ve never publicly spoken about. I’m nervous and excited for my fans to hear this side of my personality.”

Her debut album, Good News, went platinum.

“This is my first platinum album and I’m so proud!” she wrote on Instagram in July 2021. “I made [the] majority of this album in my living room during quarantine and to see it really do its thing makes me so happy.”

It debuted at number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and in the number two slot on the Billboard 200 its first week after selling 100,500 equivalent album units, Billboard noted.

Working on her next album won’t stop her from touring, but she won’t be hitting the stage in an arena near you. She recently announced that she will be hosting a virtual reality tour, Enter the Hottiverse. Each ticket holder will be sent a “Hottie Mounted Displays” VR headset that will “feature a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.”

“Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” she said in a statement according to Hypebeast. “My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

Tickets can be bought here.

