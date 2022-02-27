MadameNoire Featured Video

Love might be on the mend for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star has reportedly moved back in with the 54-year-old actress just one month after announcing their divorce.

A source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife that the big move occurred almost “two weeks ago” and, by the looks of it, the pair “are very much back together.”

The confidante continued:

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in 2005, Bonet and Momoa began dating after a mutual friend introduced the two stars while out at a jazz club. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lola and in 2008, the lovebirds expanded their family with the birth of their second child, Nakoa-Wolf. After years of dating, Momoa and Bonet finally jumped the broom in October of 2017. They were married for five years up until the announcement of their divorce in mid-January.

Momoa and Bonet’s children, who are now in their teens, are absolutely “thrilled” by their decision too.

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the source added.

On Jan. 13, the couple issued a joint statement about their shocking split via the 42-year-old Game of Thrones actor’s Instagram page, noting that their impending divorce was amicable.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote. The statement continued: “We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The post has since been deleted, so it’s a good indication that things are looking up for Bonet and Momoa. Love wins again!

RELATED CONTENT: Struggling To Find Work, Jason Momoa Said He And Lisa Bonet Were “Starving” After He Was Killed Off Game Of Thrones