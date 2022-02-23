MadameNoire Featured Video

The Vice President of Student Life at the University of Alabama resigned this week following his arrest in connection to a prostitution sting.

50-year-old Myron Pope was slammed with a misdemeanor charge for soliciting prostitution after he reportedly used an “app to meet and pay for sex,” the Associated Press noted. In a statement issued by Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Pope, and 14 other men were reportedly busted at the scene by an undercover cop after they arrived at the location they agreed upon to exchange cash for sexual favors. Pope was taken into custody by Tuscaloosa police on Feb. 17. He’s currently out of jail on a $1,000 bond.

The university’s President Stuart R. Bell broke the news of the school official’s resignation to staff and community members on Feb. 21.

“I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the university following his recent arrest,” the statement read. “We understand this news will be difficult for our community.” An interim VP of Student Life will be appointed following Pope’s exit, Bell added.

Pope, who took on the role of VP of Student Life in May 2020, helped to advocate and support students through several programs including career counseling, health, and recreation, in addition to residential community matters.

The former football star won the 1992 Sugar Bowl with the University of Alabama football team as a linebacker and walk-on tight end under former Coach Gene Stallings. He earned his undergraduate degree in history and graduate degrees in higher education administration from the institution. Before becoming vice president of vice president, Pope served as the director of recruitment and as a clinical assistant professor from 1997 to 2000.

Some of the 14 men who were arrested are facing additional felony charges in connection to the incident, according to the AP News.

