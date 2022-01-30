MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton is looker finer than ever!

The 54-year-old singer posted a steamy photo of herself topless on Instagram this week. In a series of photos, the star blessed fans with a beautiful selfie in one flick and gave her following a sneak peek at her curvaceous assets in another.

In the caption, she wrote:

“So then ….I dusted my face, put a wig on, and took some self-love pics.”

Braxton added:

“I know it’s not perfect, but ima do the work and fake it till I make it. I Win.”

Fans flocked to the “Love and War” hitmaker’s comment section with words of encouragement. One person wrote:

“Don’t hurt em, too much sis….naw f*ck it.. just a little bit.”

Another Instagram user replied:

“I was not ready for that second photo. Kill em.”

While a third-social media goer commented:

“Come Thur TayTay #flawless!”

Braxton has certainly come a long way since her startling suicide attempt in 2020. During an interview with TS Madison earlier this month, the singer attributed her massive mental health breakdown to “toxic surroundings on and off camera.”

“It was years and years of toxic behavior…You have to understand my family show is my family, and the more I lost control over that situation, the more toxic I became,” she told viewers.

Trouble stirred for the celeb back in November 2021 following a home robbery incident. Luckily, she nor her 8-year-old son Logan were present during the event. The singer shared that although the robbery was frightening, the suspect did not break her spirit.

“A few hours ago, this broken, bum ass man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only,” the R&B star wrote on Instagram at the time.