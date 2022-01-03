MadameNoire Featured Video

Right-wing conservative, Candace Owens is still proving that she is against the Covid-19 Vaccine.

After a recent debacle with Former President Donald Trump in an interview, Trump strongly objected to her accusations that the COVID-19 vaccinations were ineffective, News One reported.

On Jan. 2, Candace Owens tweeted: “What is in these vaccines and why is there a global effort to inject them into the body of every human being on the planet—by any means necessary? That is the question every sane person is asking. Coercion, bribery, propaganda, and censorship are not tools used by good guys.”

At press time, the tweet has over 20,000 retweets and 63,300 likes on Twitter. –And as most of Owens’s shenanigans, her recent tweet is influencing discourse as to whether she has a valid point or is illogical.

While some users stated, “She is absolutely correct!” and “Well said, you nailed this question… spot on! It’s a good way to grab power and to try and change the foundation of America”

Users who disagreed stated, “You’re kidding, right? I mean, you can’t be serious with hospital ICU’s filling up with un-vaxed patients. Right? You’re pulling our leg…”

Another stated, “The contents of the vaccines are publicly available along with detailed documentation on every step. You know that, but you’ve got nothing without misleading the suckers.”

After previously mentioning how she was unvaccinated and stands firm against the immunization. She continues to tweet her strong opinion to her audience of over two million followers on Twitter.

However, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention website mentions that “The Vaccine ingredients vary by manufacturer.

None of the vaccines contain eggs, gelatin, latex, or preservatives. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth alloys. They are also free from manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, or nanowire semiconductors.”

Also provided on the CDC website is several links to the manufacturer’s overview and safety guide which include the ingredients for each of the vaccines available.