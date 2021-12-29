MadameNoire Featured Video

The recent Omicron surge has drastically impacted job markets across the United States, especially among essential workers. Luckily, if you happen to be living in either Florida, Maryland, or any other qualifying state, you may be eligible to receive a fourth stimulus check based on your category. New laws have been implemented in these states that are offering low incomes families and essential workers within the education and medical field extra financial support during this difficult time.

Let’s take a closer look at what the stimulus package may look like in your state.

California

Residents who earned less than $75,000 in 2020 are eligible to receive one last check worth $1,100 from the state. You’ll need to file your 2020 taxes and have lived in California for at least six months out of 2020.

Maine

Eligible individuals who worked during the pandemic are expected to receive $285 under the state’s Disaster Relief Program. According to USA Today, the Main Revenue Services department is responsible for issuing the checks. In order to qualify, you must have a Federal Adjusted Gross Income (FAGI) of less than $75,000 on your 2020 tax return, if single or married and filing separately. For individuals claiming as head of household, the annual income limit is capped at $112,500. For married couples filing jointly, the number is $150,000.

Maryland

Courtesy of the Maryland Relief Act of 2021, qualifying individuals will receive $300 and families will be given $500. Income stipulations apply.

Florida

The Sunshine State is offering teachers, principals and first responders $1,000 for their service during the pandemic.

Michigan

Teachers, and full-time child care professionals will receive a $1,000 check if eligible.

Tennessee

Tennesee residents that work full-time as public school employees will receive a check for $1,000 under the state’s hazard pay bonus program. Part-time workers will get a check worth $500. Eligible candidates should expect to receive their payment on Jan. 1, 2022.

Georgia

Like Florida, Georgia will give teachers and principals a $1,000 stimulus bonus to thank them for their work in 2020.

