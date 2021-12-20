MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie is heading back to the University of Southern California, but this time, instead of attending, the “Icy Chain” hitmaker will be teaching a two-semester long business course as a guest lecturer.

TMZ reported that the California native will be teaching two courses on Venture Feasibility and Venture Initiation for students pursuing entrepreneurial studies. In 2016, Saweetie graduated from USC with a bachelor’s degree in business, Blavity noted. According to Albert Napoli, one of Saweetie’s former teachers and the professor of entrepreneurial studies at USC Marshall School of Business, the rap star will work alongside faculty to develop the structure of the special courses. Back in October, Saweetie stopped by one of Professor Napoli’s classes for a surprise visit to share some insight on her rising fame and her pursuit to become a billionaire.

“The reason why people like me, entertainers, do things quicker than those who came before us is because of cultural velocity,” she explained to students during her visit, according to PEOPLE. “If the culture loves you, you have the potential to cut what it took someone else did in half. So because I’ve seen what those who have done before me, I know what they did and now I know what to do.”

Saweetie said she hoped to build a bustling billion-dollar empire by leveraging her rap success within the world of fashion, entertainment and other industries.

“I know I’m capable of doing this,” the rapper added. “But of course there are things that I know that are off-limits for me. I know my boundaries.”

Additionally, Saweetie will also be a guest speaker in the summer during one of USC’s 4-week programs for high school students.

TMZ also noted if things go well with the course, USC is already considering giving the “My Type” star a class to “formally instruct” on her own.

