A woman from South Carolina recently won a major $10 million lawsuit against Walmart after she accidentally stepped on a rusty nail in one of the retail giant’s locations.

April Jones of Florence, South Carolina was forced to amputate one of her legs because of the unexpected incident that occurred in June 2015. The lawsuit, which was initially filed in 2017, claimed that as Jones was shopping at Walmart she stepped on the tarnished nail that pierced through her shoe and became “lodged in her foot,” The Washington Post reported. Upon rushing to the emergency room, doctors treated Jones with antibiotics and a tetanus shot for the wound, but an infection quickly settled into her toe over time, leaving her no choice but to remove it. Sadly, the South Carolina native’s foot turned black entirely as the infection began to take over her right foot forcing Jones to undergo several amputations to remove her right leg, just above the knee.

Jones’s lawyers said that she has been wheelchair-bound for nearly six years due to the tragic incident and that “her daily life was significantly interrupted” by the life-altering amputation. Back in November, South Carolina’s Florence County awarded Jones $10 million in damages to cover her medical expenses.

“The jury sent a message to Walmart that if you come into Florence County and injure one of their own, they will make sure that person is taken care of,” Roy Willey IV, one of Jones’s lawyers, said in a statement, The Washington Post noted. “We are forever grateful.”

In a 2018 deposition, Jones said that she was saddened by the fact that she could no longer play with her grandchildren or take them to church because of her lack of mobility.