“HBCU libraries should be built on our case studies, our life sciences,” says Lael Alexander, founder of Noritivonne and 28 other companies worldwide.

In our third installment of HBCU Futurist, we connect rising futurist and HUB App founder Jonathan Swindell with cultural treasure, multiple patent holder, and leader of one of the fastest-growing Mobile Technology start-up companies in the Nation, Lael Alexander.

This discourse centers the duty of HBCU’s as replenishers of knowledge, countering the ‘cool factor’ of disruption to create a more profound sense of community and the long-term goal of HUB Academy, creating pathways for students to walk in as future leaders and out as current leaders.

