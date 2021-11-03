MadameNoire Featured Video

Caitlyn Jenner has made a shocking statement about the O.J. Simpson case.

The star Olympian turned conservative politician claimed that the former professional football player really did kill his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. On June 12, 1994, Nicole and Ron Goldman were found dead at her home in Los Angeles. Five days after, O.J. was arrested and charged with their murders, but he was acquitted a year later and ordered to pay nearly $33.5 million in restitution to both of their families.

The revelation came following Jenner’s recent interview in the Australian series “Big Brother VIP” where the star opened up about her close connection to the case. Her former wife, Kris Jenner, kept close ties with her first husband Robert Kardashian at the time who was working on the NFL Hall of Famer’s powerful defense team. Kris was also extremely close to Nicole prior to her tragic passing.

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris’s best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder,” Jenner claimed, according to Newsweek.

“Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,’” she claimed. “Then, Nicole, you know, relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.”

Simpson married Brown in 1985. They shared two children: a daughter, Sydney, and a son, Justin. The couple split in 1992.

Jenner said she and Kris were at the courthouse on the day the final decision was made in the case, but even after the guilty verdict was delivered, the Olympic gold medalist recalled having an eery feeling that the court had made the wrong decision.

“..Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.'”

The 74-year-old, who had a difficult battle with COVID-19 earlier this year, now lives in Las Vegas where he remains on parole. Simpson was released from prison in 2017 after he allegedly broke into a casino hotel room with five gunmen to retrieve valuable memorabilia two dealers had stolen and were attempting to sell. He served nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a weapon.

In August, O.J. said he would never return back to Los Angeles out of fear that he might bump into the person who really was behind Nicole and Robert’s shocking murders. “People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this,” he told The Athletic.

