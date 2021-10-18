MadameNoire Featured Video

Things aren’t looking too good for reality TV actress and singer Teairra Mari.

The Love and & Hip Hop star is scheduled to head back to court to battle it out with 50 Cent, but she doesn’t appear to be cooperating. The Power executive producer slammed Mari with another court order after she failed to pay the money she owed the rapper from a 2018 court case that the foes were embroiled in.

According to Radar Online, 50 is seeking a whopping $50,000 from the “Act Right” crooner. The report notes that things are so bad, even her lawyer, Edward Ward, claims that Mari needs to cough up the dough she owes to 50.

In 2019, Mari sued the Queens native and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad for sharing pornographic photos of her across social media. Radar Online notes the image posted by Akbar pictured Mari with ejaculate on her face. Of course, in true troll fashion, 50 Cent reposted the image to his account attempting to make fun of the scathing flick. In court documents, Mari claimed that both men were trying to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her,” the Atlanta Black Star noted. The judge later dismissed the case citing that 50 had done nothing wrong and even ordered for Mari to pay the “Candy Shop” rhymer’s $30,000 legal fees.

50 Cent took Mari back to court in 2020 to get the money he was rightfully owed, but Mari was ordered to scrounge up an extra $6,000 after she failed to list out her income and assets to prove that she was too “broke” to pay back the Cognac XO founder.

New court documents revealed that Mari’s lawyer is looking to jump ship from the case. The paperwork claims that another lawyer by the name of Leron Roger has agreed to step in to help the songstress, but 50 believes that it is a bad move. The rapper is quoted in the documents saying that Mari has “repeatedly disobeyed this court’s order and thumbed her nose at its authority.”

Yikes!

Mari has not spoken out regarding the case as of yet.

