MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for actress Keshia Knight Pulliam!

The Cosby Show star officially tied the knot with actor Brad James on Oct.2, just nine months after he proposed to her in Atlanta, Yahoo news notes.

The newly married coupled celebrated their big day with a stunning wedding ceremony surrounded by their close family and friends, according to Pulliam’s post on Instagram.

“It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning,” the 42-year-old explained in the caption. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”

Pulliam, who has recently ventured into the cooking world with her Keshia’s Kitchen cooking line, added that COVID has taught her and her hubby the meaning of living “in the moment and that the present is the greatest “present” that exists.”

The actress concluded her gushy post by thanking her husband, who she referred to as her “soulmate.”

“Thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love,” she added.

Pulliam, who garnered much success through her role as Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show, met James while on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, where the two co-starred alongside one another. Pulliam spoke to MagTV back in April about meeting James for the first time.

“We crossed paths before we did the movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta…I’m not gonna lie, I don’t remember meeting him before that,” said of their expected love story.

A rep for the couple told PEOPLE that the lovebirds are “excited to find their happily ever after.”

According to the report, James proposed to Pulliam with “a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.” The couple also celebrated their engagement with a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love.”

Congrats to Pulliam and James!

RELATED CONTENT: Keshia Pulliam’s Ex-Husband Ed Hartwell Reportedly Married His Mistress