Lil Nas X is infamous for trolling fans, but it appears as though the star could be teasing some new information about his sexual preference.

The “Montero” crooner took to Twitter on Oct.1, where he tweeted about the possibility of being bisexual, or that he might not really be gay at all, but it’s still unclear if we should take the news literally.

The rapper’s tweet read:”This gay s*** was fun at first. i miss p**** now,” while adding a sad face emoji.
TMZ notes that the Grammy-award-winning artist recently broke up with actor and dancer Yai Ariza, who appeared in his “That’s What I Want” video. The two have reportedly remained good friends and they hope that they could get back together at some point in the future.The young star said that he “wanted to focus on his music” following their split, but praised Ariza for being the “best person” he’s “ever dated,” during an interview on Sirius XM.

Shortly after Lil Nas X sent the internet into a tailspin with his first tweet, the artist followed up with another that read: “Nevermind he texted back,” but again…still super unclear as to whether that person was Ariza, or if the tweet was referring to their relationship at all.

Back in August, the 22-year-old artist shared a few intimate tidbits about his love life during an interview with Variety. Lil Nas X said that his romance life lulled before he struck stardom, but now that he is famous, things have gotten “a lot more interesting.”

“Oh, before fame, I didn’t really have a sexual life besides one person or two.. I’ve had some good boyfriends, some bad ones. A lot of them emotionally unavailable and whatnot. A lot of insecurity between them. But yeah, I found somebody special now,” he said at the time

Lil Nas X shared that he met his special someone on Grinder, a popular gay dating app.

“Yeah. I think this is the one,” he gushed. “I can’t explain it. It’s a feeling.”

This is not the first time the “Old Town Road” rapper raised curiosity around his sexuality or attraction for vagina. When Chloe Bailey posted her sexy assets on Twitter, Nas X commented,“no disrespect but u need yo a** ate for this because wow,” so you never know, Mr. Montero may actually be sexually fluid.

