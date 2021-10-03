MadameNoire Featured Video

A neonatal intensive care nurse from Miami was fired after she was accused of mocking a newborn with a birth defect on social media, Fox News reported.

The nurse, who has been identified as Sierra Samuels, joked about the baby’s condition with gastroschisis which is defined as a birth defect of the abdominal wall where the baby’s intestines are found outside of the infant’s body, the CDC says.

According to CBS Miami, Samuels reportedly captioned a photo of the baby’s condition on Instagram writing in one post:

“My night was going great then boom,” shortly before joking about the newborn baby’s condition in a second post where she wrote:

“Your intestines posed to be inside not outside baby!” She hash-tagged gastroschisis as well, the report adds.

Officials from Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Samuels was employed, said that she had been terminated following the news.

Samuels’ actions violated the medical facility’s privacy policy. WFOR reports that all employees receive training for the privacy policy on a regular basis. An investigation regarding the incident began back in September and lasted until her termination on September 30.

A Jackson Health System representative released a statement detailing the severity of employees violating privacy protocols.

“Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement read.

Samuels began working with the Jackson Health System back in 2016. She often posted work-related pictures to her more than 600 Instagram followers.

