MadameNoire Featured Video
black celebrity libras

Source: Johnny Nunez/Getty; Steve Jennings/Getty; Gary Miller/Getty / Getty

Where the Libras at?!

As well-known astrologist Naimonu recently advised in her latest cosmic letter for MADAMENOIRE, “take a deep breath, because your courage will be rewarded. And when, a few moons from now or many, you are encircled in the embrace of those who love you, cherish you and uplift you as you are, when your breath catches and you wonder if you deserve all this–remember Libra season 2021.”

The air sign’s season officially started on Sep. 23 and runs until Oct. 22. See some of our favorite famous Libras down below.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures "Focus"

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Will Smith

The King Richard star celebrated his birthday on Sept. 25.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314
Categories: Astrology
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN