This went WAY TOO FAR! A reporter from Rochester had an extremely uncomfortable moment on air when a man decided to aggressively hit on her just moments before she was getting ready to record a hit for Spectrum News 1. Brianna Hamblin and her cameraman recorded the entire inappropriate exchange.

In the clip, you can see Hamblin standing on a sidewalk while beginning to prepare for her scene. That’s when a man approaches the reporter cursing up a storm upon asking her what she’s filming. Things take a turn for the worse when the man in question begins to call her “beautiful” while further taunting “I better not be on mother f****** camera.”

You can see the reporter appear to become more and more uncomfortable as the passerby continues his horrid catcall. Eventually, the man leaves but not before ending his inappropriate behavior with one more line:

“See that’s why I can’t be left alone with a Black woman,” the man says. “Because I can’t stand these f****** white girls.”

THE WORST!

Following the incident, Hamblin took to Twitter to share more about the offensive encounter with her followers, tweeting:

“If you don’t want to be on camera, simply avoid it or ask nicely to not be on camera. Don’t walk towards it or make a scene. Who said this was about you?” she wrote.

Hamblin continued to clarify in her thread that it was the second weirdo that can be seen in the video who verbally harassed her during the segment, not the first.

“Oh, men these days just can’t give compliments.” No. The first man’s “you look nice” as he continued to walk away is fine. It’s the 2nd man who took this to another disgusting level it didn’t need to be. The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me. What makes you think women want to be talked to that way? In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross,” she added.

Brianna explained while being “in the industry has its own headaches,” she was surprised that the annoying passerby had the audacity to talk down on White women while giving “praise” to Black women in the worst way possible.

“It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist,” she tweeted.

Hamblin ended her lengthy thread by thanking all of her fans and followers for their support.

“Thank you to all who have said such kind things to me. I see it and I appreciate it so much. To all the women who related to this, I’m sorry and want to give you a big virtual hug. Thank you for sharing your own experiences too so men realize how common and unwanted this is.”

Ladies, have you ever encountered an awkward experience like this while out? How did you feel and what did you do to de-escalate the situation before it got worse?