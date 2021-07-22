MadameNoire Featured Video

The Chi director Lena Waithe is producing a documentary project on the life of TV icon Mary Tyler Moore. Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions who acquired the rights from Tyler’s estate will produce the project alongside director James Adolphus. The project which is titled Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary is slated for release in 2022.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show broke barriers for many women on television. Moore who depicted Mary Richards on the classic hit was one of the first shows to portray a single woman in a sitcom. Packed with witty jokes and gut-busting humor The Mary Tyler Moore Show instantly grabbed viewers when it debuted in September of 1970, setting itself apart from some of the more conservative storylines that were being displayed on TV at the time. The show racked up a total of 29 Emmy Wins over the years including three for Outstanding Comedy Series Forbes notes.

“Mary Tyler Moore is an icon, mystery, and an inspiration,” said Waithe in a statement. “With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues, we hope to reveal that America’s sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on.”

Moore’s widow Dr. Robert Levine also shared his excitement for the forthcoming project telling fans:

“In her high school yearbook, Mary wrote: ‘The world is always ready to receive talent with open arms’… and Mary always sought to surround herself with the best.’ To have extraordinary and purposeful talents like Lena and James tell Mary’s story honors her in a way I know she would have treasured,” he said.

The 80-year-old actress passed away in 2017 following complications from diabetes. Moore gushed about her husband shortly before her passing telling ET:

“My husband has always been very good at getting me out of myself when I get down and depressed and all of that — never seriously. So, I am basically a very happy person.”

