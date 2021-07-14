MadameNoire Featured Video

A surprisingly funny titled reality dating TV show is making its way to HBO Max at the end of this month and stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the series.

The Bachelor producer Elan Gale and 12 Dates of Christmas showrunner Sam Dean are lending their creative geniuses to the new show titled FBoy Island.

The series will follow three women— Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig as they sift through a group of 24 men mixed of “nice guys” and “self-proclaimed FBoys” on a search for true love. Here’s the catch. The ladies looking to find their lasting love connection need to be wary of the FBoys because ultimately, they’re only in the competition to win a whopping cash prize.

HBO Max has officially released the trailer for the show and it looks like we’re in for an adventure filled with steamy romance, tears and a whole lot of drama.

“Women have been forced to tolerate the manipulative d**chebaggery of FBoys for far too long. That’s why we’re here, “ Glaser says at the beginning of the jam-packed trailer.



FB Island’s announcement comes just days after HBO Max decided not to renew Misha Green’s “Lovecraft Country,” for its 2nd season.

The new HBO Max show will officially debut on July 29th and will follow the 27 singles over a course of 10 episodes until they make the shocking reveal of the men who are really in it for love and the FBoys who are just in it for the money during the show’s finale on August 5th.

Glaser who is known for her shockingly honest and no holds barred style of comedy previously hosted MTV’s sketch comedy show Nikki and Sarah alongside fellow comedian Sarah Schaefer in 2013. More recently Comedy Central aired Glaser’s raunchy late-night series Not Safe With Nikki Glasser in 2016.

Watch the trailer for FBoy Island below. Will you be watching?