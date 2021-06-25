Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill delivered the sentence on Friday afternoon after members of Floyd’s family and prosecutors appealed for the convicted murderer to get considerably more prison time than state guidelines advise.

Deciding against adjudicating the two lesser charges that Chauvin was facing, Cahill said the one count of unintentional second-degree murder for which he was sentencing included 10 additional years for aggravating factors, including employing “particular cruelty.”

Arguing that Chauvin’s crime is “more serious than the typical second-degree unintentional murder,” prosecutors asked for Cahill to sentence the former police officer to 360 months, which equals 30 years.

Chauvin’s lawyer argued that in an effort to eliminate sentencing disparity, the state’s guideline sentence “is what’s appropriate in this case.”

Chauvin, who did not testify at his trial, finally broke his silence on Friday and briefly addressed the court with a statement that offered his “condolences” to the Floyd family before he added cryptically, “There’s gonna be some other information in the future that will be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind.”

Prior to his sentencing, victim impact statements were delivered before the court, including comments from Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, and his nephew along with two of his brothers, the latter of whom asked Cahill to throw the book at Chauvin. On the flip side, Chauvin’s mother made an unexpected appearance in court and pleaded with the court to impose the opposite sentencing of what Floyd’s family asked.

Gianna said she frequently asks about her father “all the time” and frequently wonders, “How did my dad get hurt?” When asked if she could say anything to her father, Gianna said she would say, “I miss you and I love you.”

Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams addressed Chauvin’s “malicious display of hate and abuse of power” as well as “a total lack of consideration for human life.”

Williams added: “The sudden murder of George has forever traumatized us.”

Looking direct at Chauvin, Williams said, “our family is forever broken,” and appealed to Cahill to impose the maximum penalty” when sentencing the former cop.

Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, asked Chauvin directly, “Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?”