MadameNoire Featured Video

In a move to shut down rumors that he sent Saweetie $100,000 via CashApp to go out on a date with her, NBA player James Harden has now spoken out.

Despite there being no actual proof, according to Hot New Hip Hop’s coverage from June 9, “the gossip blogs are stirring with rumors that Saweetie and James Harden are together [romantically] but trying to keep it under wraps.”

If anything, the outlet detailed that many online users thought the narrative had some truth to it after Saweetie’s ex, Migos rapper Quavo, liked a tweet that said, “Now why tf are people saying saweetie and james harden fw each other…”

Randomly, news simultaneously surfaced that Harden gifted Saweetie quite a pretty penny in order to prove he was serious about taking her out — $100,000 to be specific.

Reposting a snapshot of one of the headlines, 50 Cent’s (quite problematic) take on the rumor quickly went viral. He’d said, “👀 wait he a super star, why the f–k is he paying a b*tch to go on a date. 🤔🤦‍♂️ see what you did @quavohuncho they don’t know what they like till they see somebody with it 🤷🏽‍♂️ SMH LOL Help me understand this!”

Clearly, Harden isn’t having it with the rumors regarding him sending Saweetie all that money. On his Instagram Stories a couple of hours ago he posted, “I’m tired of people creating the false a*s stories knowing I really don’t speak on bulls–t. Leave me out of all the weird sh*t. Sh*t trash. Back to my real life.”

Later, he followed up the first statement with, “People really on here just making sh*t up for clout. I really stay out of the way. CashApp $100K? Beat it.” On Twitter, the NBA player posted the baseball cap emoji. So far, his post has garnered over 23K Likes.

As per the Larry Brown Sports, “To say that someone is ‘capping’ or that something is ‘cap’ means they are lying or the information is untrue. We can’t say for sure if Harden was responding to the Saweetie story, but the timing hardly seemed like a coincidence.”