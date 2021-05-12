MadameNoire Featured Video

If you watched the Wendy Williams biopic on Lifetime, you know that there were all types of depictions of the people who played a significant role in Williams’ life—and not all of them, hell, most of them weren’t so great.

And Williams, the self-proclaimed queen of telling it like it is, wasn’t afraid to put it in the movie. One of those people was Ms. Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One, of which MadameNoire is a member.

In the film, Williams depicted Hughes, her boss at the time, as a chain-smoking woman who looked down on Wendy in her role at the Radio One station, WOL in Washington, D.C.

Luckily, during a recent conversation with Gary With Da Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Hughes shared her thoughts.

Ms. Cathy Hughes: You know Wendy got her start with me.

Gary With Da Tea: She sure did.

Rickey Smiley: We saw the movie.

Da Brat: That was you smoking the cigarette wasn’t it?

Hughes: That was who it was supposed to be. I don’t know what’s wrong with Wendy’s memory because as much as I smoked, I have never ever smoked a cigarette in any of my studios. In fact, there’s a Wendy Williams story that she was on radio and Snoop was her guest. And you know Snoop was smoking and we all know it wasn’t a cigarette. And I was coming in and Wendy looked up and saw me and said, ‘Uh oh, Ms. Hughes is in here and she does not allow anybody to smoke in a radio station. Because at that time you could lose your license.

But Wendy was talking about I threw her out like trash. That’s not true. I helped Wendy get a better-paying job. But the other thing is Wendy’s back in the Urban One family. She’s on Cleo TV. Urban One Honors air not only on TV One Sunday night at 9. But also on Cleo Tv and there’s Wendy doing promo. ‘Hi, I’m back home. I’m on Cleo TV.’

You can listen to the full interview in the video below.