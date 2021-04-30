MadameNoire Featured Video

When you’re traveling with your child, you’re moving with precious cargo. So it’s imperative that you can rest confidently and assuredly in the fact that their baby carriers, car seats and strollers are safe and secure. Now that the weather is warming up and the effects of the pandemic are slowly beginning to wane, you might feel inspired to get outside with your little one. Whether that’s a walk around the neighborhood or to the park, or baby’s first road trip, the Chicco Bravo Trip Travel System will have you more than prepared to not only travel in style but in safety.

The original travel system has been upgraded to include new features and grows with your child as they transition from infant to toddler.

The new system includes a UPF canopy that protects your bundle from the sun’s rays or provides some privacy from folks who might be a little too nosy.

The stroller includes larger, more durable tires that can navigate various type of terrain. As I’m expecting a child of my own in the next few months, I know those will come in handy as I try to navigate the uneven pathways that are a New York City staple. For women on the go, you know that storing your baby’s stroller can be a headache. But now, the Chicco travel system allows you to close the stroller with a one-hand smart fold. The front wheels stand independently.

If you’re the type to go all out, the highest updates, The Bravo Primo Trio Travel System features leatherette details on the parent handle, an infant car seat with a privacy shield, a canopy, visor and a folding child tray in the stroller.

If you’re a mom who needs to upgrade her stroller situation, this might be a great fit. And if you know a mom-to-be, I’m sure it would be a gift she could appreciate for years to come.

