Rapper Blueface, birthname Jonathan Porter, is responding to reports that he is a sex cult leader after he shared footage of several women receiving his signature blue Benjamin Franklin tattoo. The video, which is titled “Blue girls get tattooed,” shows Porter with several women simultaneously receiving the same tattoo on different parts of their bodies. According to reports, other women were spotted sleeping on bunk beds in one room.





Porter was since taken to Twitter to clear up any speculation that he is leading a sex cult. As it turns out, the 24-year-old rapper says that he is shooting a reality series of sorts, which is why there are so many women in his home. Based on his explanation, the show will document a three-week period during which a host of women will live in two of his homes while he takes care of their financial needs and promotes their businesses and brands.

“Wtf is a cult?” tweeted Blueface. He added, “For those who are curious my show is a 3-week series. I move women in from all over the US, fly them out to Cali, put them under one roof. I own 2 homes. I don’t stay there. I take care of all [their] financial needs while they are here. I promote [their] brands etc. We film all day. Tune in.”

The series is currently in its second season. A contestant from season one alleged that she was choked by a security guard. Porter, however, denied these allegations.

“False claims,” he wrote, “if that were true I’m sure there wouldn’t be a season 2.”

He also seemingly addressed sexual activity that may have been going on in his home during filming.

“We don’t tolerate any sexual conduct between men and women so the women do tend to grow interest in each other because of this,” Porter went on, “but they are adults at the end of the day it’s only so much I can control so what they do with each other is apart of the show subscribe rn to see more.”

The series is called “Blue Girls Club” and can be streamed on YouTube.