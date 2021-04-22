MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian Tiffany Haddish and musician and actor Common have been dating for nearly a year now. But it took them some time to get to this point. As we reported earlier, Haddish had some reservations about dating Common.

He had already been with too many people in the industry.

So she made him work for the opportunity to share her company.

It’s a good general practice but recently when Haddish sat down to speak with Big Tigger on V103 Atlanta, she elaborated on why she wanted to see what Common was willing to do in order to date her.

The answer was quite simple, actually.

“Because I’m the prize, boo.”

Furthermore, she said, “And you know I personally feel like men appreciate what they work for it. I want to be appreciated [because] when you’re appreciated your value continues to rise. We live in a capitalist country so I’ma pay attention.”

Speaking of relationships, in considering what she wished she knew when she was younger, Haddish said if she were to give advice to her 15-year-old self, she’d say, “Don’t get married until you’re 30. There will be hard times but know that there is light at the end of those hard times but it’s just molding you to be prepared for success because success is heavy and you need to be strong enough to carry it. So just know that’s why things may happen. I would also tell 15-year-old Tiffany, you don’t need to hook up with every dude that tells you you’re cute and pays the light bill.”

You can listen to Haddish’s full interview in the clip below.