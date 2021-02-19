MadameNoire Featured Video

A Florida man has been accused of stealing a ring from one of his girlfriends and using it to propose to another woman, People reports.

Police say that an arrest warrant has been issued for 48-year-old Joseph L. Davis, who introduced himself to the women under the aliases “Joe Brown” and “Marcus Brown” after meeting them on OkCupid. According to the police report, one of the women noticed that Davis had his fiancée tagged on his Facebook page and when she went to click the fiancée’s profile, she noticed that the woman was wearing a ring that looked exactly like the engagement ring and wedding band that she received from an ex-spouse.

Things took an even more interesting turn when the woman checked her jewelry box and realized that her rings were missing in addition to other jewelry pieces, which had a collective value of $6,270. When the victim put two and two together, she reached out to the fiancée, who helped her to recover some of her belongings. She also confronted Davis, however, there’s no word on exactly how that played out.

The fiancée and Davis eventually called off their engagement and together, the women went to the authorities with their allegations. Lo and behold, the fiancée alleged that Davis had stolen from her as well. Even worse, on at least one occasion, Davis took the now-former fiancée to the girlfriend’s home and told her that it was his before asking her to move in. He allegedly kept the charade going for so long that the former fiancée disassembled her furniture and began packing her belongings. Davis eventually told her that the deal had fallen through.

Although neither woman had the suspect’s real name, they were able to uncover his true identity after the ex-fiancée remember the address of one of his nieces.

Whew, chile. The ghetto.