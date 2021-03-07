MadameNoire Featured Video

There are some things you can get through nine months of pregnancy without absolutely having to purchase. For instance, if you have enough loose sweaters and lounge pants in your arsenal, you may not need to get many, if any, maternity clothes. But the way breasts grow and change when you’re carrying a child is not something your go-to wire or flimsy T-shirt bras can comfortably handle. And going braless isn’t always as satisfying as one might assume during that time. We recommend investing in at least one good maternity bra (and the reusable cotton pads to stick in them to deal with postpartum leaks). But what is the right one for you and when should you buy it? Early in pregnancy? Near the end? After you give birth? Everyone’s body is different. We talked with Courtney Klein and Grace Kapin, founders of Storq, the luxe maternity clothing brand, to get some insight. They sell some pretty popular nursing bras and products to deal with the discomforts that come along with breastfeeding. Here’s what the experts had to say.

MadameNoire: When should someone start shopping for a maternity bra? Some wear them as their breasts change during pregnancy and others wait until they’re breastfeeding.

Storq: Your chest is typically the very first place where you may start to notice that your regular wardrobe isn’t cutting it (next comes pants that won’t button!). It may only take a few weeks into pregnancy before your cups runneth over, so to speak. Because your old bras become uncomfortable pretty quickly, and it’s tough to tell early on exactly how much your band and cup size will go up over nine-plus months, we always suggest seeking out bras that are nice and stretchy to get you through your entire pregnancy comfortably. Look for soft cup bras with elastic bands for stretch as your ribcage expands to accommodate a growing babe, and keep an eye out for styles that have some shirring in the cup which means you’ll have room to grow as you go up in cup sizes. At this point, it’s great if you can find bras that are both pregnancy and nursing-friendly, but it’s more important to focus on styles that will keep you comfortable through pregnancy. Your chest will change even more after giving birth, and your ribcage will start to go back to normal, so we usually recommend waiting until baby arrives to shop for nursing-specific bras and tanks.

How should you go about finding one when your body is still changing?

It’s all about gravitating towards styles that are super soft and stretchy. If you find a bra you love but it’s already feeling a bit tight and you’re only in your first trimester, you will want to size up or look for another style that feels more flexible overall. You will be wearing these bras all day every day, so make sure the fabric feels amazing and that nothing whatsoever is poking or bothering you while you’re wearing it (tags, labels, hooks, clips, et al.).

Maternity bras with or without wires? What’s the best way to go? Do you still get good support without wire?

Underwires are fine to wear if that’s your preference, but we’ve found that the fit tends to be too rigid for pregnant and nursing mamas. This just means if you’re committed to the underwire through pregnancy you may need to purchase several different sizes to last all nine-plus months. Likewise, when you’re nursing, you may find you need a few different sizes for different times of day and phases of nursing (yes, your boobs change that much throughout the day that you may actually need different bra sizes). It’s also important to note that your breasts may be sore and tender during pregnancy and while nursing, so many women just prefer to avoid underwires altogether as they are simply not as comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Keep in mind that you will pretty much be wearing a maternity or nursing bra 24/7.

Do you have recommendations for not thoroughly soiling good maternity bras as milk leakage is happening extensively in the early postpartum months?

Spillage, leakage, spraying, it’s all par for the course and there’s really no way to avoid milk getting literally everywhere. Your best bet is to find comfortable nursing pads to absorb any leaks in between breastfeeding sessions and to stock up on your favorite bras to swap in clean options when one gets covered in milk (or spit up, or pee, or whatever else may befall a new parent). Make sure they are machine washable (most are, but always good to keep in mind). It’s a good idea to have three to four of your favorite nursing bras or nursing tanks on hand because there will always be a couple of them sitting in the laundry at any given time.

Should expectant moms get a bra to sleep in at night?

If your other maternity bras are not comfortable enough to sleep in, we definitely suggest finding a super comfortable sleep bra that you love. Look for a stretchy option that’s also nursing-friendly so you can keep on wearing it after the babe arrives. Our favorites are pull-on and pull-aside styles, meaning no hook and eye closure in back and no clips in front. This way you’ll be much, much more comfortable at night but still have quick access for the babe to nurse easily in total darkness.