DeVon Franklin Hosts Black Future Makers, Honors Marcus Carter

What does it mean to be a Future Maker?

For Marcus Carter, it means transforming the way children learn every day to create better educational outcomes. Carter is the founder of Multiplication Live, a nonprofit organization that utilizes music and animation to engage youngsters in learning math. Carter is an education entrepreneur and visionary. “It all started with a nephew. He was struggling with his multiplication,” says Carter. “[But] I could actually write him a song, and he has this gift to memorize the song in, I promise, 10 minutes. “

The enterprising uncle realized two things. First, music would be a great way to help his nephew get excited and remain committed to learning math. Second, there were kids all over the world who likely struggled with grasping mathematics the traditional way, and he could help them, too. In 2014, Carter launched his company, an online program that focuses on multiplication facts. His team remains devoted to helping children master mathematics, boost their confidence, and perhaps most important, have fun while doing it.

Black Future Makers celebrates businessman Marcus Carter and Multiplication Live. Find out what Carter has to say about how his company is poised to revolutionize the way schools approach subjects, such as math, in and out of the classroom.

