The announcement was made with the couple’s rep saying, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The news also came with an official photo of Markle lying on Prince Harry, cradling her growing bump as they both smile. The image was taken by the couple’s go-to photographer Misan Harriman.

The good news follows Markle revealing that the couple suffered a miscarriage in a piece she wrote for the New York Times.

“I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with [Archie] in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Not only does it seem that the pair have healed, but they are having another child.

This baby, whose due date was not shared, will join big brother Archie, 1, born in May 2019.

Markle is embracing all sorts of good news these days. This past week she came out victorious in her lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday.

“For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness,” she said of the ruling in her favor, adding “We all have won.”

