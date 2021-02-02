MadameNoire Featured Video

In bizarre news, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper Silento has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of his cousin, the Associated Press reports.

The recording artist, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, was arrested by Dekalb County Monday and charged with one count of murder in connection to the death of 34-year-old Frederick Rooks.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting took place on January 21 around 3 am in the Panthersville community. Officers responded to a shots fired call, which is when they found Rooks’ body, which had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Eight shell casings were discovered at the scene. At the time, investigators believed that the victim knew a resident of one of the houses on Deep Shoals Circle.

“I think it is connected to this house,” DeKalb police Lt. Rod Bryant said at the time. “We’re still doing a little bit more investigation. The people in the house know him, but he really don’t live there, so we’re trying to see what’s going on.”

Initially, investigators were stumped in regard to potential suspects; however, they eventually set their sights on Hawk.

“After a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” explained police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.

Police collected surveillance videos from multiple residents and saw multiple vehicles leaving the scene of the crime at high speeds. At least one gunshot was also caught on video.

Hawk gained popularity in 2015 as a teen recording artist for his dance tune, “Watch Me.” In recent years, he has had multiple run-ins with the law — including domestic violence, gun charges, and driving at more than 140 mph on I-85. He is currently being held without bond.