For weeks now, in promotion of her biopic and documentary, Wendy Williams has been sharing stories of her life. And in doing so, she’s implicated a couple of other people in some mess. We can debate and argue whether she should have disclosed certain things but at the end of the day, it’s her story to tell.

Everyone was not here for her tales though.

During the biopic and interviews leading up to it, Wendy Williams revealed that she and rapper Method Man had a one night stand. No one is entirely clear on the timeline but Complex suspects the affair happened between 2001, when Method Man married his wife, Tamika Smith, and 2006, when Wendy exposed her medical history.

If you don’t know, even before Wendy shared the news of her sexual escapades, Wendy and Meth had a contentious relationship.

Method Man called her a stupid a$$ b*tch discussing the fact that Wendy had exposed his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

Well, apparently the couple still have some things to get off their chest as it pertains to Ms. Williams. And recently, via her Instagram stories, Smith shared her thoughts.

She wrote:

“A statement from Tamika Smith, wife of Method Man For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband, myself, and our family. In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos and blatant attempts to provoke us. But Wendy has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low. And I’m tired of taking the high road. In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband. It’s a pattern that she has repeated for years. When I was diagnosed with cancer years ago, Wendy shared my personal medical information with her listeners live on the air during her radio broadcast. She didn’t care that she was violating my right to privacy, or that I hadn’t shared the news of my diagnosis with my family and friends yet. She never apologized, never expressed any regret whatsoever. Despite my anger, I chose not to respond publicly to her unhealthy fixation with my husband and our marriage. It was clear that she was sick and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem. Over the years, those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out. And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her. Instead of using her platform to uplift women, she has spent her career attacking marriages while her own fell apart. She criticized celebrities battling addictions despite her own struggles with substance abuse. There’s no limit to how low she will go in the name of making headlines. Her career is on life support, her husband abandoned her, and the ratings for all of her projects are down. She’s desperate for attention, and is trying to use my husband’s popularity as a way to get her name trending. How sad that a woman who was once revered in the entertainment industry has reduced herself to a tabloid sidenote and circus freak! For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will forever be one of the most miserable b*tches on the planet.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CKv_wEEFj9R/

Welp. There you have it. It’s really unfair to tell people how to manage their emotions and feelings when only Tamika and Method Man have known what it felt like to be the target of Wendy’s mouth for over a decade. Still, she drew even more attention to the matter with this statement, which never denied any of Wendy’s stories.

Tamika is certainly entitled to her feelings. But I guarantee, she was far more concerned about Wendy’s comments on her husband than the rest of us.

What do you think about Mrs. Smith’s statement?