Update: A spokesperson for T.I. and Tiny has released a statement to Complex on behalf of the couple in response to allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously.”

Sabrina Peterson lodging allegations of violence against Clifford “T.I.” Harris has apparently opened the floodgates. Since Peterson took to social media to allege that Harris held a gun to her head when she was 28 years old, more than fifteen women have come forward accusing the rapper and in some instances, his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris of sexual assault, kidnapping, physical and verbal abuse.

Many of the women, who have allegedly come forward to Peterson anonymously, say that they were invited by the Harrises to engage with them in sexual acts. However, many of the stories are characterized by dark twists and turns, which consist of the couple allegedly coercing them to use drugs and take unknown pills. Some say that they lost consciousness only to awake to bruises and bleeding in their private areas. In one account, a woman alleged that the couple, with the help of their entourage, held a woman against her will following a CIAA Tournament that took place in Charlotte in 2016.

“I watched him drag girls back and forth from the bedroom to the bathroom to the living room. One girl was crying because she wanted to leave but they refused to give her her phone to call an Uber,” the unidentified woman shared.

The same woman recalled a young lady who virtually unconscious and in danger of losing her life. At one point, he came out of the room and told his security to come “pick this b-tch up off the bed because the girl was too f–ked up to even walk,” the woman went on, “They carried her from the bedroom to the bathroom and left her there. I snuck into the bathroom to make sure that the girl was okay and she was almost unconscious. I’m a nurse so I checked her pulse, which was barely there and she was sweating/shivering. I left that night 5 years ago and it still haunts me to this day wondering what happened to those girls.”

You can read the rest of the accounts by visiting Peterson’s Instagram page and viewing her stories. So far, the couple has not commented on these new allegations.