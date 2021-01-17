MadameNoire Featured Video

The dating game comes with rules and Kamala Harris‘ husband Doug Emhoff said he decided to break them once he met her. The lovebirds recently sat down on CNN to reflect about their love story. During the chat with CNN’s Abby Phillip, the Vice President-elect and the soon-to-be first -ever Second Gentlemen, Emhoff revealed that he fell for Harris so hard after their first date, which was a blind date, that he emailed her his availability for the next few months so they could fit each other into their schedules.

“I didn’t want it to end,” Emhoff said. “And so the next morning, I pulled the move of emailing her with my availabilities for the next four months, including long weekends,” Emhoff said. “And I said something like, ‘I’m too old to hide the ball. You’re great. I want to see if we can make this work. Here’s when I’m available next.’ And I guess it worked.”

They met in 2013 while Harris was California’s Attorney General and Emhoff was an entertainment lawyer and their blind date was arranged by a mutual friend who sought legal advice from Emhoff.

Even though Emhoff’s email was a successful strategy, Harris joked that once she saw the email she was “terrified.” Despite being thrown off by his forwardness, their relationship flourished and they tied the knot in 2014. The wedding, which was in Santa Barbara, was officiated by Harris’ sister Maya, who said she knew Emhoff was the one for her sister “when I saw how he made her laugh.”

“Because one of the things that Mommy used to always say is life will have its ups and downs, so you make sure that you find a life partner who makes you laugh.”

Their rare interview will air tonight (January 17) during the one-hour special Kamala Harris: Making History at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.