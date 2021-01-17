MadameNoire Featured Video

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of her death and all of her music catalog is still not available in its entirety on music streaming services. This has caused frustration among her fanbase, something her estate is fully aware of. January 16, 2021 would have been Aaliyah’s 42nd birthday and her estate decided to update fans on the progress, or lack thereof, with making her music available. In their statement, the estate made it clear that they aren’t being stingy with her music and that there are other things outside of their control that are limiting the availability of Aaliyah’s music.

“We hear you and we see you,” Aaliyah’s estate said in a statement via Twitter. “While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”

The only album available on streaming services is her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothin’ But a Number.

Her estate has to negotiate with other labels because the record label that Aaliyah was signed to, Blackground Records, is now defunct and her second and third albums are distributed by different labels, Refinery 29 reported. Her masters are owned by Barry Hankerson, her uncle who also founded Blackground. While they are continuing the fight for her music to be shared, the estate promised to continue to release merchandise that will keep her legacy alive.

“In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah’s brand, legacy, and intellectual property,” the estate added. “In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining. While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music. Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you.”