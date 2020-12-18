MadameNoire Featured Video

In 2020, when the world as we knew it changed, so did the way we went about our fitness regimens. Staying home took away our options to work out within a community and our access to our favorite boutique options. For many, the ability to even step foot in a gym was impacted. So creativity was required, as was the necessity to open our minds and try different, more accessible forms of exercise online and outside.

Some interesting workout trends ruled this complicated year, and we turned to fitness company ClassPass for more insight as to what those trends were. They narrowed them down after analyzing data from 30,000 boutique studios, gyms, spas and wellness partners coming from 30 different countries. From working out at lunchtime becoming the most popular time to break into a sweat during the weekday to yoga coming out on top, we picked out some of the most intriguing trends to come from this pandemic. Here’s how fitness changed during and post-lockdown, and what trends you can expect to extend into 2021.

Working out before actually working was a big stress reliever for remote employees.

According to the data, four out of five professionals noted that activity aided them in being able to deal with a new work-from-home routine, which became the norm for so many in 2020. About 96 percent of professionals said that they felt less stressed and more motivated to do their best work after exercising. Also, 89 percent of professionals stated that they felt like their productivity increased during the workday after getting in a good sweat session ahead of “clocking in.”