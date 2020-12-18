Somebody has to say it. Many individuals are thinking it. Few feel right about admitting it. But here it is: some of us are relieved to not be traveling home for the holidays. Because of COVID-19, that choice isn’t even on the table for millions of Americans. Then again, even though the CDC has urged Americans to refrain from any non-essential travel, that didn’t stop roughly one million passengers from traversing through airports around Thanksgiving, as reported by the TSA. Dr. Fauci predicted this spike in travel would lead to a spike in cases, and as we’re all tracking on the news now, he was correct.

So, all of those statistics we just covered may have been part of your very valid case for not visiting your family during this holiday season. And you were right. You’re being responsible. You’re taking care of your loved ones. You’re being a good citizen. But are you also, secretly, quietly, behind closed doors…rejoicing? Just a little bit? It’s okay. Pandemic or no pandemic, we all know the holidays can be tough with family. It can be a confusing feeling to take any sort of joy in something caused by a pandemic, but, like many, you might be glad you aren’t going home for the holidays for these reasons.

Saving money on travel

Every year, the family assumes you’ll be coming home for the holidays, possibly overlooking the fact that, depending on where they live, that can cost you hundreds of dollars. Traveling during the peak holiday season means paying for even pricier tickets home than usual, and we just take it on the chin, because “It’s what you do.” Who isn’t a little relieved to be spared that multi-hundred dollar expense, when finances are likely already tight due to the pandemic?