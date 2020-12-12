MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Carol Sutton has passed away after fighting the novel COVID-19 virus. According to WGNO ABC, Sutton died while hospitalized at the Touro Infirmary in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. She passed away on December 10, 2020 at 76-years-old.

Ava DuVernay sent her condolences to Sutton via Twitter.

“On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton,” DuVernay tweeted. “It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power.”

Sutton has been acting since the 1960s. She moved from theater to television in 1974 and later began acting in films. Throughout her five decade career, she has been seen in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Monster’s Ball, Ray, Steel Magnolias, The Help, Tremé, True Detective and most recently Lovecraft Country and OWN’s Queen Sugar.

During her career, she has received rave reviews for her work. According to NOLA.com she received reviews like:

“Among actors in New Orleans, there was Carol Sutton – and there was everybody else. She opened her mouth, and out came truth. Wherever she was on stage, that was center stage.”- David Cuthbert, a retired Times-Picayune critic “Carol was just a pro. There was no doubt in my mind that anytime she walked into my room, she was going to walk out with a job.”- Meagan Lewis, a New Orleans-based casting director. “In a performance filled with grace notes, Sutton displays a Gibraltar-like strength. Yet Sutton reveals that it is a durability that is tiring after a lifetime of struggles.” -Theodore Mahne “Practically the queen of New Orleans theater. … The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV, … but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew.” -Mayor Latoya Cantrell

NOLA reported that Sutton left behind her husband Archie Sutton Jr. of Houston, a daughter, Aunya Sutton of New Orleans, a brother, Oris Buckner of Houston, a sister, Adrienne Jopes of Houston, and five grandchildren.