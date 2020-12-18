Isn’t it a huge letdown when you bite into a peach and it’s dry as air? Or you bite into a grape that’s flavorless? What about when you lug home a heavy watermelon, only to cut into it and find it isn’t very sweet? We’re used to the idea that certain brands make better-packaged goods than others. You know that one company is better for cheese while another is best for canned soup. But, those are man-made items.

When it comes to comparing apples to literal oranges, you’re talking about things produced by Mother Nature. It’s harder to know what to look for when picking out the better bundle of bananas. There is no ingredients list to read. There probably aren’t any reviews online about today’s batch of Brussels sprouts at your local market. But not all produce is created equal, and you know the joy of biting into a really good fruit or vegetable – and the disappointment of realizing you bought a huge bag of funky-tasting carrots. Even though many grocery stores have generous return policies on food items, you don’t want the $3 refund on your plums. You want your time, and it’s wasted by going back to the store. So don’t waste your time. Use these tips to pick out better produce.

Berries

When looking at berries, whether it’s blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries, the richer the color, the sweeter the fruit. Super-pale berries tend to lack flavor. It’s also important to always look at the bottom of the berry basket. Turn it over. Berries develop mold quickly, and it usually shows up first at the bottom of the container. But from there, it spreads rapidly. So don’t bring home a box that’s showing any signs of mold.