MadameNoire Featured Video

Work-from-home parenthood and guilt go hand-in-hand. So often, I find my daughter competing for my attention as I type away at the computer trying to finish an assignment with a deadline that is well past due. “Sorry, mommy has to work right now” or “Give me a few more minutes” are words that I find myself uttering all too often to a toddler who barely seems to understand them. I am, however, learning the importance of pausing periodically throughout the day to give my undivided attention — a concept that Chrissy Teigen appears to have mastered.

In a transparent Instagram post, which depicts Teigen seated on her kitchen floor while facing her four-year-old daughter, Luna, she describes the importance of giving kids “their moment.”

“one thing I have gotten very good at is knowing every single moment they want you to pause and pay attention to them is very important to them,” wrote the model and mom. “so you just gotta make it a moment because it’s just a moment but it’s THEIR MOMENT, you know? Give them a moment because it’s just a moment but it’s important to them. Right? I dunno. You get it.”

Other parents began to chime in, sharing that they could relate and emphasizing the importance of cherishing the “now” and ensuring that children feel heard.

“Exactly. If you don’t pay attention to the small things, they won’t tell you the big things later on,” wrote commenter @riherrick.

“Yes,” added @mslianac. “I will be making dinner and my daughter will say “mom, can we go sit on the couch?” I’ll turn everything off and just go sit. It doesn’t last long but I just know when she needs it”

And of course, this doesn’t stop when the kids finish primary school. As Instagram user @marjvwithaj shared:

“So important for them to be heard. My youngest is almost 21 years old and she works in a restaurant. Some nights she gets home really late and is physically and mentally exhausted. It doesn’t matter how tired I am, I will wait up for her to get home because when she does she will tell me all about her shift. She talks and talks and talks but the more she talks, the more she decompresses and relaxes. I know it makes her feel better. I just sit there and listen because at that point that is what she needs. Just to be heard. Then all her work stress just melts away the more she talks as she gets it out of her system. It’s a small part I do to look after her mental health but every little bit counts. We all want to be heard when we have something to say.”

What are some of the ways you help your kids to feel heard?