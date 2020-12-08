MadameNoire Featured Video

2020 has taught us a whole lot. Perhaps I was alone in thinking that during the first few months of the pandemic that mankind would unite and actively do better by one another. But the fact that the police were still killing unarmed Black people in the spring and summer proved that wasn’t the case at all.

While some of us have grown and improved our behavior and characters—being limited in our mobility, with less access to the outside world, has actually brought out the worst in some people.

You might think with folks working from home and the unprecedented levels of unemployment that workplace sexual harassment would have decreased. But that’s not the case.

According to a fair wage study published by the UC Berkley Food Labor Research Center, food industry employees—the ones risking their healthy and safety to make sure you get your chilli cheese fries have reported “a dramatic increase in sexual harassment during the pandemic.

The study found that 41 percent of workers reported a “noticeable change in the frequency of unwanted sexualized comments from customers.” Several of the comments came from men asking employees to remove their masks.

The study included examples of what these women have been hearing.

“I’ll take your mask off and stick my tongue down your throat.

I’m called a whore constantly for asking people to wear a mask.

One man actually said: “I don’t wear a condom; I sure as hell aren’t going to wear a mask!”

A young hostess was explaining to a customer that they had to wear a mask, and they threw their hands down to their genitals and said: “Eat this”!

A man cut a hole in the mouth (of the mask) and asked a coworker if she sat on his face would he get covid.

“I can’t ever imagine myself social distancing from your sexy ass.”

When told about social distancing, customers reply in a manner along the lines of “My pocket rocket can still reach you.”

Asks to see “pretty” face. If i say no he doesn’t tip.”

Employees claim that the harassment is directly linked to having to ask customers to comply with COVID-19 precautions. Having to ask customers to follow protocols also contributes to a decrease in tips, making employees reluctant to even request that customers follow rules dedicated to protecting everyone.

In addition to dealing with stubborn customers, the study also found that employees were faced with PPE shortages and reduced wages that employees have deemed un-liveable.