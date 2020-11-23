Madamenoire Featured Video

If Will Smith and Janet Hubert can move past their feud from 27 years ago, then maybe Tyler Perry can publicly give Mo’Nique the apology she’s been waiting for. The actress challenged Perry to make it happen following the premiere of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special on Thursday.

“Hats off to Will Smith for apologizing for what he did to Janet Huberts (everybody’s Aunt Viv) career/life when he was young. Perhaps Tyler Perry, who has admitted in private that he was wrong will follow suit & be man enough to apologize in public like he promised. We’ll work on Oprah & Lions Gate a little later,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip from the reunion special, as well as audio she recorded from a conversation with Perry where he says he will publicly defend her.

“P.S. Tyler you won E! PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD for being the peoples champ for your body of work,” she added. “Tell the truth about a women [sic] named Mo’Nique who did nothing wrong & be a champion for the individuals who supported your career for years….THE BLACK WOMEN.”

Mo’Nique has made known her issues with Lee Daniels, director of Precious, as well as Perry and Oprah, who were producers on the Oscar-winning film, for allowing her to be painted as a challenge to work with by movie studio Lionsgate. They all wanted her to do more Oscar campaigning for the film, and when she said no because she wasn’t contractually obligated or getting paid to do so, she was accused of not playing the Hollywood game. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work on the film, but she was subsequently blackballed and looked at as trouble to work with. Mo’Nique said everyone she’s publicly named told her she wasn’t wrong for saying no behind closed doors, but they will not say so publicly.

As for her request of Perry, while there were fans who commented and supported her desire to have him publicly say that she wasn’t the “difficult” actress she was painted to be after doing Precious, there were others, of course, who tried to tell her to get over it. She lovingly told them that’s not happening.

“Don’t you think we’ve moved on and let things go of being mistreated far to [sic] long?” she asked of a commenter who told her that “tryna harass an apology” out of the likes of Perry and Oprah won’t motivate them to actually give one. “They may never apologize, however for the next sister coming she might be unafraid to speak up and do it LOUDLY. So I understand why you would say that. Everyone is not strong enough to stand up for themselves.”