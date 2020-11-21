Madamenoire Featured Video

When Dwyane Wade revealed that his daughter Zaya came out as transgender, she received much support over social media but there were also those who shared their less than favorable opinion. Rapper Boosie, who is no stranger to be homophobic, eagerly went to social media and yelled transphobic comments about Wade’s gender. He was confronted by boxer Mike Tyson on his podcast “Hotboxin With Mike Tyson” in October for the first time. Dwyane Wade never said anything about the interview until now. During a chat on Central Ave TV, the retired NBA All Star expressed his appreciation to Tyson for confronting him about his ugly comments.

“Mike is someone who is never tried to be perfect,” he said. “He is someone who has learned from his journey of life. He is one of those people that is so smart and so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to be able to drop that nugget on the world, to me that was great to hear him say that. I understand that everyone has their own journey to accepting things. I’ve never came out and said anything to anybody that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family because they know us and they don’t know Zaya.”

When Tyson confronted Boosie, he didn’t hold anything back and even questioned if Boosie was saying homophobic comments to try “further himself from being homosexual” to the public.

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual?,” Tyson asked Boosie. “Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”

When Boosie said he was “straight as an arrow,” Tyson asked “If you’re straight then why do you offend people?”

Boosie called himself getting offended by someone else’s sexuality because there a child but did admit that “sometimes I just need to shut the f*** up. Who the f*** am I to say anything?”

