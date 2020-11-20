Madamenoire Featured Video

A part-time Michigan’s sheriff’s deputy recently was terminated after sharing a photo depicting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a watermelon jack-o-lantern for Halloween.

According to WXYZ, Sherry Prose, a 25-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office posted a racist photo on Facebook, which showed a trio of pumpkins and a watermelon labeled “Trump, Biden, Pence and Kamala. Happy Halloween.”

As we know though Prose thought she was being cute by posting a racist trope on the internet for likes and approval, she was full aware of what the implication meant.

On Facebook, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an inquiry about Prose’s status of employment swiftly and succinctly.

“The day this post came to our attention, this part-time employee was immediately terminated and is no longer employed by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office,” the post read.

“It grows out of [the] past and a recognition that often is linked to buffoonery and to less than,” said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, Detroit Branch NAACP President, told the WXYZ. “Yes, I believe that the intent was purposely structured to diminish and to dilute the significance of the first African American…. as vice president of these United States. To some people ignorance is bliss.”

‘We are outraged by this former employee’s actions and condemn the behavior she chose to engage in,’ Undersheriff Michael McGabe said in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail.

‘These types of incidents are disgusting and will never be tolerated or pushed aside at the sheriff’s office. Behavior such as this brings tarnish to the badge and is not representative [of] all those in law enforcement who protect and serve.’

Prose incredulously denied that the post had racist implications and deleted her Facebook account.

“I worked hard in my law enforcement career and I am proud of the reputation I earned in my 30 plus years of service. I’m not a racist and never will be,” she told WXYZ.