Heaven only knows when we’ll be able to move about outside with any type of consistency. So with all of the increased time we’re spending in the home, we might as well make it a space that is beautiful. And for Black folks, beauty often means a call back to our original culture designs from the continent Africa.

Enter XN Studio, this Brooklyn-based, multi-disciplinary creative studio combines classic and modern designs from the East and West.

According to the company website: “We express our ethos in how we adorn our sacred spaces, whether those be our homes, our workspaces, or elsewhere. Traditional and timeworn textiles and techniques are the foundation of all of our collections, and from there, we modify the applications and functions to suit a modern and borderless lifestyle.”

Check out their various products from pillows, kitchen utensils, and even African print masks. Check it all out on the following pages.