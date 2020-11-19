Madamenoire Featured Video

For those of who couldn’t wait to taste the savory goodness of your family’s cooking, there may be a wrench thrown in those plans, but of course for good reason.

On Thursday the nation’s top health agency made a crucial ask of people in America: stay at home instead of traveling or gathering in large groups for Thanksgiving. CDC leaders are anticipating an unprecedented spike in cases after the holiday as the second wave of COVID-19 wages on.

Officials have released a series of recommendations on their website, advising gatherings should only include close members of the household, which would include persons who have lived together at least 14 days prior to the holiday, the standard amount of time issued for quarantine.

The firm suggestion comes one week before the holiday where the COVID-19 death toll in America has reached over 250,000 and more than 1 million people cases were reported in the last seven days. Across the country, infection rates, death rates and hospitalizations are spiking as certain areas struggle to find adequate response and care in the face of people falling ill.

Officials say in the last two weeks, cases have increased by 77 percent, and nearly 80,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

For Black families, the recommendation could save lives after COVID-19 was declared the third leading cause of death for Black Americans. Black communities continue to suffer disproportionately in the wake of the virus, so reducing movement and interaction with one another could be the clearest path to make sure that we can all be in communion together next year.