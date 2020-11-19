Madamenoire Featured Video

The south has always had something to say and on Wednesday, one of its most prominent leaders, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms didn’t hold back in her condemnation of Trump.

Bottoms appeared on a segment of Anderson Cooper’s show to discuss Georgia’s role in the election as well as the likelihood that many GOP senators and legislators across the country have pledged allegiance to Trump in fear of being discarded like a contestant on one of his reality shows.

“He will eat his own children, I’m sure, if he found it prudent,” Bottoms told the CNN anchor.

Insert Ryan Gosling laughing meme here.

In Georgia top legislators Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have reportedly felt pressure from Trump and his allies to help undermine the results of the election. Earlier this week Raffensperger told The Washington Post that South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham questioned if legally cast ballots could be thrown out.

In January Georgia voters will head to the polls to partake in two runoff elections which could turn the tide of the Senate. GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are scheduled to face off against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnoc in what has been a highly contested race. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Bottoms talked about the importance of the Black women vote and how the most loyal voting bloc should not be held hostage to deliver the win yet again for the country.

“We can’t stay home and rely on one demographic to make that happen,” Bottoms said.

She continued, with hopes that Georgia voters will head to the polls in the runoff race and make their grievances known over Trump’s post-election behavior with their ballots and divest from aligning with candidates endorsed by Trump.

Georgia stands as one of the battlegrounds in the 2020 election where after an anxiety-ridden four-day wait, former Vice President Joe Biden was declared president-elect over Donald Trump. In the days and now weeks following, Trump has refused to concede and is wasting his time and efforts by filing frivolous lawsuits across the country, while also falsely declaring himself the winner on social media.